TV actor Ravi Dubey has a solid connection with legendary actor Dilip Kumar - Find out inside!

New Delhi: TV actor Ravi Dubey's long-cherished dream came true when he got a chance to make his debut in a project produced by none other than the legendary icon of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar.

Well, you heard it right! Unknown to many, the actor made his debut with a TV show ‘Stree Teri Kahani’ which was produced by the stalwart of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar.

Ravi Dubey who recently appeared on a popular show ‘A Table For Two Season 2’ in a candid chat unveiled this hidden connection between him and Dilip Sir. Taking a walk down memory lane, he mentioned how truly blessed he felt that he began his career with a show produced by Dilip Sir and had a chance to shoot at his house due to some last-minute changes in the location.

Ravi thanked his stars while he sat on a couch delivering his line only to realise that many legends would have sat on the same couch narrating and creating some iconic stories. He felt truly enamoured and lucky to be a part of this industry.

Ravi Dubey kickstarted his TV career in 2006 with DD National TV show Stree... Teri Kahaani. Later, he was seen in Doli Saja Ke and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. He became a household name with shows like Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja.

Well, thats surely a touching story and an amazing experience!