TV actress Chahatt Khanna unable to find work after becoming a mother, says 'they judge me'

TV actress Chahatt Khanna recently took to social media to voice out her struggles as a single mother with two kids. She claims she has stopped receiving work offers as people's perception of her calibre changed after she became a mother.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Chahatt Khanna

New Delhi: TV actress Chahatt Khanna recently took to social media to voice out her struggles as a single mother with two kids and suriving in the entertainment industry. The actress had come out of an abusive marriage with ex-hubby Farhan Mirza and has been struggling financially ever since.

On June 20, she expressed her frustration over the bias people carry about mothers and the fact that people assume that she might not have the same dedication or calibre as she had before becoming a mother.

She wrote in the tweet, "Motherhood is being misunderstood. I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help and even little money,They judge me that I might not be left with the same calibre that I once was but motherhood gets you to be 2x and sometimes more of what you can be."

 

"Because you are working for your kids and their future. The work offers has dried but I am not a lesser person or an actor. I am stronger, fitter and better in each aspect. Bring it on", she added.

 

Earlier, the 'Qubool Hai' actress had spoken about the same issues in an interview with Hindustan Times. Here's what she had said, "I was also thinking about sharing on social media that I’m back again, looking for acting work. Now people think she has a lot of money and well off and doesn’t need work. Or they think she’s busy with her kids. So, there’s this whole perception that people have about me, which is not true."

Chahatt was seen in popular daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Qubool Hai' amongst others. 

She has also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies such as Sanjay Dutt's 'Prassthanam'.

