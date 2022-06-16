NewsEntertainmentTelevision
TV actress Chhavi Mittal fights breast cancer, shares update on 'radiation therapy' and recovery procedure

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent surgery for the same, shared a picture where she can be seen proudly flaunting her scar. 

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite active on social media about her fight against cancer. Now she took to her Instagram handle to share that she is finally done with all her radiation therapy sessions and will be fully cured after almost 30 days.

She posted a few pictures and wrote a long message to share about her happiness of getting rid of all the restrictions and attending the last radiation therapy session recently. Chhavi wrote: "I can't keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I'll be a free bird!

Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story!"

"I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath-holding time, I would always count on my mind  Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2 .," she added.

"In this picture, @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions

"How does a hippie count his wives?? Mrs hippie 1, Mrs hippie 2"

She concluded with: "Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can't thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippi 32 #cancersurvivor"

Soon after her post many of her industry friends and fans expressed their happiness. Karan V Grover mentioned: "Getting ready to party on ur birthday..."

Actress Pooja A Gor wrote with a laughing emoji: "And the countdown begins: 1Mrs Hippie, 2 Mrs Hippie.." While many of her fans asked her to enjoy and relax, others wrote how she became an inspiration for many.

On fan wrote: "Bravo to your optimism and spirit." Another fan commented: "you inspire me so much."

 

