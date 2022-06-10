हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry gets heartwarming support from breast cancer survivor and TV actress Chhavi Mittal!

Chhavi Mittal wrote a heartwarming caption for Mahima  Chaudhry along with a picture. Mahima disclosed in the video shared by Kher that now she is recovering and doing fine. It was only after Anupam Kher called her for a film offer that she disclosed her illness to him.  

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A day after the Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhry opened up on battling breast cancer through a video shared by veteran star Anupam Kher, many celebs poured 'get well soon' messages for Mahima and showered love on her. TV actress and a breast cancer survivor herself, Chhavi Mittal also gave a shout out to Mahima for being a true warrior. 

Chhavi Mittal wrote a heartwarming caption for Mahima along with a picture. "Never ended up posting any pics with you @mahimachaudhry1 Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger…Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Mahima disclosed in the video shared by Kher that now she is recovering and doing fine. It was only after Anupam Kher called her for a film offer that she disclosed her illness to him.  

On the other hand, TV actress Chhavi Mittal underwent a long six-hour breast cancer surgery last month and updated fans about her health. After sharing inspiring posts, she yet again proved to be a braveheart as she hit the gym and posted a picture of her surgery scar along with a heartwarming note. 

She is quite a social media regular and keeps her fans updated about her health through Instagram. 

 

