TV actress Megha Gupta's morning workout turns nightmarish after 6 stray dogs chase her

New Delhi: Television actress Megha Gupta, who is best known for shows like CID, Mamta, Kkavyanjali, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan among others recently had a horrifying experience. A fitness enthusiast, Megha shared her ordeal of having a nightmarish time while she was out for a morning run.

Megha in her long Instagram post described how working out in the wild actually led 6 stray dogs chase her home and she had to run for her life. Thankfully, she was saved by a man on scooter, who stopped.

Megha was first seen in 2004 daily soap 'Kkusum'. She then went on to star in Kkavyanjali, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Mamta, several episodes of C.I.D., MTV Big F, Main Teri Parchhain Hoon, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya amongst various others.

She participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4' with actor Naman Shaw and became a runner up.