TV Actress Sneha Wagh Joins ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya,’ Says ‘I Love This Team And This Setup’

Sun Neo’s popular show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' has introduced a new face to its cast, Sneha Wagh, who takes on the beloved character of Chhathi Maiyya. Sneha steps into the role previously held by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently exited the show for her pregnancy break. With her arrival, viewers can expect Sneha to bring her unique charm and presence to the screen, revitalizing this cherished role. The talented actress has shared her thoughts on joining 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' and her excitement for this new venture.

Reflecting on her excitement to join the show, Sneha Wagh shared, “Joining any show is always thrilling, but being a part of Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya feels a bit different! Usually, when you’re involved from day one, you grow along with it from episode 0 to 1, 2, 3, and so on. Here, I’m stepping in after 100 episodes, and it’s amazing to see everything so organised and seamless. The entire set runs like a well-oiled machine, with everyone knowing exactly what they’re doing—no one’s lost or confused.”

The 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' actress continued, “It’s inspiring because it pushes me to be even more professional and to adapt quickly. I’m the one adjusting to this flow, but it’s a wonderful experience! The energy on set is cheerful and welcoming, which makes it all the more enjoyable. I’ve just started shooting, and I can already say that I love this team and this setup.”

As 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' continues to captivate audiences, Sneha’s portrayal of Chhathi Maiyya promises to offer a fresh perspective that resonates with viewers in meaningful ways. The show airs on Sun Neo at 7 PM and follows the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan who finds strength and comfort in her unwavering faith in Chhathi Maiyya, who serves as a motherly figure in her life. The talented ensemble cast includes Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.