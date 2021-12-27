TV star Aaksha Goradia performs headstand while topless, Mouni Roy is all hearts!

New Delhi: Former actress and model Aaksha Goradia left Instagram stunned a few days ago when she shared a picture of herself performing a headstand whilst being topless. The actress flaunted her strong back and core strength as she performed a flawless headstand on a yoga mat.

Aaksha was only wearing a bikini bottom and had gone topless for the picture. Behind her back, she had painted the words "One Love" in red.

Along with the picture, she also penned a strong note for her haters. She wrote, "It’s funny how the people who know you the least, talk about you the most. Down right comical when they think you are unaware. My foot in the sky and head on the ground… for this whole life. My back is strong AF … so talkers/haters get a life."

Her close friend Mouni Roy took to the comment section and showered love with heart emojis as did her other friends from the entertainment industry.

Check out her post:

Aaksha started off her career as a model and then entered the world of television as an actress in the 2000s. She shot to fame after her role as Kumud in the show Kkusum in 2003 on Sony TV.

She was also widely loved for her role as Kallavati in another daily soap Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

The actress had also taken part in Bigg Boss in 2012 but was evicted on Day 83 of the reality show. She had also featured on the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her boyfriend-turned husband Brent Goble.

Live TV