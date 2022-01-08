Bigg Boss 15: 'Bhadd mein gaya show', says Abhijit Bichukale to Salman Khan, watch promo

New Delhi: There's never a dull moment in Bigg Boss 15 and the latest promo of the Salman Khan-hosted show is proof of that. Abhijit Bichukale, in the latest promo, told Salman Khan that he wants to leave the show and said, "Bhadd mein gaya apna show".

He stormed off from the living room and asked Bigg Boss to open the doors so he could leave. Before that, Salman was seen telling him off for speaking inappropriately and even threatened to beat him up if he continued such behaviour.

He told Abhijit that get him out of the house by pulling his hair. This irked Abhjit and he said he didn't want to be a part of the show.

Take a look at the promo:

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukle was seen picking Shamita Shetty as the 'kamzor' person in the house. In response, Shamita defended herself that she has a medical issue but still is doing all tasks in the house and participating in the competition.

Tejasswi was upset as Karan Kundrra supported Shamita and told him that she doesn't want to talk to him now.

Meanwhile, Devoleena got emotional as she talked about putting her mother into mental asylum since she had mental health issues.