हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: 'Bhadd mein gaya show', says Abhijit Bichukale to Salman Khan, watch promo

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukale was scolded by host Salman Khan for his inappropriate choice of words. Bichukale then said he wanted to leave the show.

Bigg Boss 15: &#039;Bhadd mein gaya show&#039;, says Abhijit Bichukale to Salman Khan, watch promo
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There's never a dull moment in Bigg Boss 15 and the latest promo of the Salman Khan-hosted show is proof of that. Abhijit Bichukale, in the latest promo, told Salman Khan that he wants to leave the show and said, "Bhadd mein gaya apna show". 

He stormed off from the living room and asked Bigg Boss to open the doors so he could leave. Before that, Salman was seen telling him off for speaking inappropriately and even threatened to beat him up if he continued such behaviour.

He told Abhijit that get him out of the house by pulling his hair. This irked Abhjit and he said he didn't want to be a part of the show.

Take a look at the promo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukle was seen picking Shamita Shetty as the 'kamzor' person in the house. In response, Shamita defended herself that she has a medical issue but still is doing all tasks in the house and participating in the competition. 

Tejasswi was upset as Karan Kundrra supported Shamita and told him that she doesn't want to talk to him now. 

Meanwhile, Devoleena got emotional as she talked about putting her mother into mental asylum since she had mental health issues.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Salman KhanBigg BossAbhijit BichukaleBigg Boss 15 promo
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 98 written updates: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down as Karan Kundrra favours Shamita over her

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission's press conference at 3:30PM, announcement of election dates today