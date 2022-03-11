Watch: Preggers Bharti Singh REVEALS her due date, says 'April first week mein kabhi bhi...'

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh recently had a fun run-in with the paparazzi during which she told them when she's expecting her first child with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the viral video, a pregnant Bharti clad in bright pink was seen dancing to the dhol music in the surrounding areas.

During her chat with the paps, one of the shutterbugs asked her about her due date. Bharti cheekily replied, "Bhai April ke first week mein kabhi bhi mama bann sakte ho," leaving everyone excited about the good news!

Take a look at the viral video:

For the unversed, Bharti Singh had announced her pregnancy in a video on their YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's.

After the news broke, fans were over the moon and congratulated them. Bharti has since shared a few pictures of her baby bump and even asked fans to guess the gender of the baby in an Instagram post.

Earlier Bharti had spoken about being scared about going through the caesarean procedure.

She had told Bollywood Life, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter.

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. Naming a few, they participated as contestants including - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.