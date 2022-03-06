Hunarbaaz promo: Madhuri Dixit kisses Bharti Singh's baby bump, wards off evil eye, watch

New Delhi: On the latest episode of the talent reality show 'Hunarbaaz', guest star Madhuri Dixit was seen kissing host Bharti Singh's baby bump on stage. 'The Fame Game' actress who was dressed in a stunning red dress looked as gorgeous as ever.

In a promo video shared by Voot, the actress was seen first approaching contestants from the show and warding any 'evil eye' off of them. Before walking off stage, Madhuri also went up to Bharti Singh and told her, "Aapko bhi nazar na lage" and then kissed her baby bump. Bharti reacted to this saying, "Awwwwww. How sweet."

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Bharti Singh had announced her pregnancy in a video on their YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's.

After the news broke, fans were over the moon and congratulated them. Bharti has since shared a few pictures of her baby bump and even asked fans to guess the gender of the baby in an Instagram post.

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter.

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. Naming a few, they participated as contestants including - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit recently made her OTT debut with the show 'The Fame Game' with Sanjay Kapoor.