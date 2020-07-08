We gave it our best: Maninee De confirms separation from husband Mihir Misra

New Delhi: TV couple Maninee De and Mihir Misra have confirmed their separation after 16 years of marriage. They have been living separately for six months now. "Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it's true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged," the actress who shot to fame after starring in TV show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' told a publication, reports BollywoodLife.

Maninee added, " I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn't in our hands."

Maninee and Mihir got married in 2004. They first met each other on the sets of 'Sanjivani', which marked the actor's debut in the TV industry. It was Maninee's second marriage. She has a daughter named Dianoor from her previous marriage.

Of her and Mihir's relationship, the actress further said, "Many people had given our marriage just three weeks, but it lasted 16 years. It means that we had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other. However, relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged. I have an aesthetic way of looking at life. Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course."

Maninee has starred in several TV and reality shows. She has a few Bollywood films to her credit too. She was last seen in 'Laal Ishq'. Meanwhile, Mihir is best-known for playing Rahul in 'Sanjivani'. His last project is 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain - 2'.