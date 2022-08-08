NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KHATRON KE KHILADI

"Whatever happens in the game stays in the game, eventually it's in healthy spirit," Mohit Malik calms 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' fans

The ongoing team week challenge has seen a lot of differences between team mates due to the stunts and being captain of the red team, Mohit had to make a couple of tough decisions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Taking to his social media to address ongoing issues that are being strongly highlighted on the show.
  • Mohit reminds viewers that it's all part and parcel game so people should remain calm about it.

New Delhi: Taking to his social media to address ongoing issues that are being strongly highlighted on the show, Mohit reminds viewers that it's all part and parcel game so people should remain calm about it.

The ongoing team week challenge has seen a lot of differences between teammates due to the stunts and being captain of the red team, Mohit had to make a couple of tough decisions which not all team members agreed upon, hence the actor clarifies in this statement about it being all in the spirit of the game.

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the top reality shows today. Since the show is inching close to its finale everyone is wanting to know who the winner is. The list of contestants this year includes Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh and many more. 

As the show is progressing, it appears that in the top five are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and choreographer Tusshar Kalia. It remains to be seen who is going to win the show.

Khatron ke KhiladiKhatron Ke Khiladi 12Mohit MalikMohit Malik Khatron Ke KhiladiKhatron Ke Khiladi contestantsRohit Shetty

