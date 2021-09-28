When Kapil Sharma was told ‘aap bahut mote hai, wazan kam kijiye’!

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is a household name with his super successful shows 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and later with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He started off with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus among others and finally got his own show which is now much-loved by viewers.

Talking about his show and how it all started, Kapil Sharma told RJ Nishant during Fever FM's Bounce Back Bharat Festival. Hindustan Times report quoted Kapil as telling RJ, "This wasn't a show actually. I went to the Colors office, they had called me over, asking if I could host a show. I asked them which one? They said Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa. I asked them what will I be required to do? They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it."

“I said fine and they told me to meet a production house called BBC. I went to meet them and after looking at me, she said, ‘Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kamm karo.' I told the channel about what she told me, said, 'What is all this?' But the channel called her, told her ‘the guy is good, let's get him onboard as host, he'll lose the weight later.' So, I asked them, 'Why don't you think about making a comedy show?,” Kapil said.

He further elaborated on how he got launched 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

“They told me to make a pitch but I asked them for two days' time as I had no ideas. I went back home and really thought about things that I can actually do well… I enjoyed doing standup, sketch comedy, costume comedy. So I planned to bring together all the elements I am good at, put them in one show. I made the pitch, they asked me how long it would be. I gave them the lowdown. After standup, gags, celebrity interviews and all, five minutes' time still remained. But when the show was shot, it went up to 120 minutes. They wanted just 70 minutes of content."

He added that the makers were unable to cut it. "It's difficult to realise when you go overboard when you are chatting. We are all big on chatting anyway. But the show got so much love, still does. We had planned for 25 episodes but we had already finished 500 episodes when we began the current season."

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will see Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.