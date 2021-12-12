When Rubina Dilaik was cheated by her producer, forced to sell house

New Delhi: TV actress Rubina Dilaik who won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy last year has opened up on getting cheated by a producer and how she had to sell two of her houses to her EMIs and other expenses. The actress, in an interview, recalled the horrific ordeal in great detail, recalling that she had to give up on the house of dreams in Mumbai.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "My uplinks were worth ₹16 lakhs, in 2011. And honestly, none of the events were true. There were nine such events that were written. That event was written in the ledger and the money that was deducted for that two hours of delay of the shoot was almost ₹1.45 lakhs. So I have paid all of that out of my pocket."

Rubina further stated, "My very own house in the city of dreams. I had two houses at that point in time, I had to sell them off because I was way behind my commitments. I was way behind my EMIs. I sold off my car. From then I decided, no Mercedes and BMWs, it’s okay. I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in TV soap 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She also commenced shooting for her debut film 'Ardh' in August.

'Ardh' is directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal and is about a struggling actor in Mumbai.

It features Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Some time back, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla collaborated for a ‘very special’ music video titled 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'.

Rubina Dilaik is known for shows such as 'Choti Bahu', 'Choti Bahu 2', and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.