When Salman Khan called brother-in-law Aayush Sharma 'ajeeb insaan' for visiting him too often!

New Delhi: The film 'Antim: The Final Truth' actors Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and director Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen on the weekend episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In the latest promo of the show's promo, Salman Khan's brother-in-law and co-star Aayush Sharma told Kapil Sharma that the 'Radhe' actor once called him an 'ajeeb insaan' (weird person) for visiting his house too much and that too without Arpita Khan (Salman Khan's sister and Aayush Sharma's wife).

This left, both, Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma in splits. In fact, Salman was seen holding on to Kapil Sharma to control his laughter.

Take a look at the promo:

In the promo, Kapil also asked him, “In the reel life you live in 1 BHK but in real life do you spend on yourself?” To this Salman Khan replies, “Sir sometimes you spend on the things you do, which is very less now”, which leaves everyone in splits.

Kapil then prodded Salman if he kept the movie name as 'Antim' as this would be his last film with his brother-in-law Aayush.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will also be seen entertaining the celebrity guests with their acts. They will be seen teasing Salman Khan about the ratings of the show as he is the producer of the show.

Salman Khan was last seen in actioner 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

After 'Antim', he will next be seen in the third instalment of 'Tiger', where he has been paired opposite Katrina Kaif.

Reports are there that he will be seen making a special appearance in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chadda' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'.

