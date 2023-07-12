Who Is Aashika Bhatia? Influencer Who Played Salman Khan's Sister And Is Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2

New Delhi: Aashika Bhatia, the beloved actor and social media influencer, has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest cryptic post on social media. The enigmatic message has sparked widespread speculation that suggests that she might be gearing up to something 'Bigg'. Buzz is strong that Aashika could enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card entry.

Aashika is known for her on-screen presence and massive fan following on Instagram. She recently shared a post on her social media handle with the caption that read, "Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for some time. See you on the other side Love Aashika Bhatia."

The post has triggered intense curiosity among fans, who are eagerly anticipating her possible entry into the reality show. Along with Aashika, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav is also set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant, taking the excitement among fans a notch higher. Elvish even confirmed the report on his Instagram, asking fans to offer their support to him.



Aashika Bhatia is a popular television serial actress and film actress from Surat who mainly works in Hindi serials and Bollywood films. She came into the limelight for her role as Meera in the show Meera and as 'Ginny' in 'Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi'. She is a well-known face on the small screen, as she started working as a child artist when she was nine-year-old.

Aashika completed her primary school education in Gujarat's Surat and later migrated to Mumbai along with her family and completed her higher secondary school education in Mumbai. She had her heart set on acting and the glamour world since she was very young. Following her passion, she started appearing for auditions at the tender age of 9 years. She got her first break in the Hindi film industry with Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', where she played the role of Salman Khan's sister. She marked her return to the small screen with the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', where she played the male lead's sister. She is rumoured to be dating famous Tik-Tok star Satvik Sankyan but has kept her personal life under the w.

Will the housemates face new contenders in the Bigg Boss OTT house this week? Tune in to the 24-hour live channel on JioCinema to catch up on all the exciting fun that unfolds in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house.