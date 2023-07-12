trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634487
BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted Wearing Rs 39,000-Worth Tee At Airport, Leaves Netizens Shocked - Watch

Actor Bhumi Pednekar donned a Fendi jersey worth Rs 39,000 to Mumbai airport, leaving netizens amused. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted Wearing Rs 39,000-Worth Tee At Airport, Leaves Netizens Shocked - Watch

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar is regardd as one of talented actors of the Hindi film industry. She has delivered some finest performances in her films including The actress was recently captured at the Mumbai airport and drew everyone's attention. She was seen donning a Fendi Ff-jacquard Technical black jersey to the airport. The jersey is priced at 372 pounds on Fendi's official website, which converts to Rs 39,000 in Indian currency. 

As soon as glimpses of Bhumi wearing a tee worth Rs 39,000 was shared on social media, it went viral in no time. Netizens soon started dropping their reaction to the actor's latest pricey airport look. A user asked, "Crazy!!! Do you wash it with titanium???" "Yahan EMI bharna ke liye paise nahi hai log 40k ki tshirt pehn reh hain lagta hai humari jindegi sirf Vote dalne ke liye hai," wrote another. 


"You can't expect them to wear cheap clothes with the kinda money they have"

"We get such T shirts for Rs 250. Why waste so much of money ?"

"39000 mai sal bhar ke kapde aa jayega"


Also Read: Mouni Roy Forgets Her Passport At Airport, Actor Spotted Checking Her Handbag Looking Distressed 

 

 

BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S UPCOMING FILMS

Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' and Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Her line-up includes Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', also starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema. She will be teaming up with Arjun Kapoor for the first time in 'The Ladykiller'. The film chronicles the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. She has one more film titled 'Bhakshak' in her kitty. 

Also Read: Who Is Mukul Dev, Actor Who Left His Job Of Pilot To Join Bollywood, Made Debut With Sushmita Sen In Dastak

 

 

BHUMI PEDNEKAR SPOTTED WITH RUMOURED BEAU YASH KATARIA

Apart from her films, Bhumi has also been generating buzz for her rumoured relationship with builder Yash Kataria. The duo was recently papped together at Mumbai airport and leaving the venue in the same car. Both of them tried to evade getting clicked together. While Bhumi was seen making her way to a car in the parking lot, Yash was seen following her soon in the same car.

Also Read: Actor Sumati Singh Undergose Nose Surgery After Injuring Her Face In Horrific Accident - See Pics

 

A video of the two from the Mumbai airport was shared by paparazzo on Instagram and soon went viral. Bhumi and Yash were first snapped together at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in New Delhi.

