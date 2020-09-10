Witness three generations unite and the chaos that ensues in the Privé Premiere of 'Frankie' on &PrivéHD

A seemingly perfect family portrait is seldom the actual reality. There are always a few cracks to be fixed. That's what happens when three generations unite for a life-changing family trip. A story that most would relate to, &PrivéHD brings to you the Privé Premiere of the heartwarming family drama 'Frankie' this Saturday, September 12 at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Having premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the immaculately crafted family saga is directed by Ira Sachs and stars Academy Award nominees Isabelle Huppert and Greg Kinnear, Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Jérémie Renier among others.

The film opens with a family of nine summoned by their matriarch, Frankie, in an idyllic locale of Sintra, Portugal for what's supposed to be her one last family vacation. In this fairy tale setting, husbands and wives, parents and children, friends and lovers, stirred by their romantic impulses — discover the cracks between them, as well as the unexpected depth of feeling. A touted actress, Frankie, who is almost on her deathbed, has great plans before she moves on to the next chapter of her life – marrying her son Paul to an American hairstylist she befriended, Ilene. However, life takes its own course and she is forced to come to terms with family dynamics, emotions and all that life unfolds on the summertime trip.

In her attempt to bid adieu to her loved ones, the getaway surprisingly unfolds many layers to each of the nine-member crew as they tie some loose ends in their respective relationships. Can a life-altering trip really become the glue that binds three generations together?

A story of familial bonds and relationships, witness the Privé Premiere of 'Frankie' this Saturday, September 12 at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &PrivéHD