Zee Marathi's #CelebrateShravan reaches 50 million users

Zee Marathi continues to set new benchmarks in the social media space with the latest campaign #CelebrateShravan further strengthening their social media presence and garnering 36.5 million organic reach with over 39.2 Million impressions on Facebook and 4.3 Mn reach with 4.8 Mm Impressions on Instagram within one month. Tying together all festivities and celebration in the past month, the campaign gave users a much-needed chance to celebrate even in the ongoing times.

The month of Shravan is considered the most auspicious month in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with much zeal & zest by Marathi audiences. However, with most areas in Maharashtra still under lockdown audiences, now more than ever, were looking for reasons to celebrate and enjoy their own moment in the spotlight.

Taking this insight forward Zee Marathi created a digital IP called #CelebrateShravan where auspicious dates in the month of Shravan were highlighted and opportunities were created for users to shine. Within 4 weeks, the posts under #CelebratedSharavan garnered a total reach of 50 Million across platforms, becoming the most popular campaign of the year. In the same duration, the Zee Marathi grew its Facebook page organic reach from 40 Mn to 68.4 Mn.

Month-Long Celebrations: From 20 July to 18 August the campaign covered a wide range of festivities unique to Shravan and its celebration in Maharashtra. From auspicious weekdays to numerous festivities like Nagpanchami, Narali Pournima & even Raksha Bandha and Independence-day, all were turned into opportunities for users to share their festivities.

User-Generated Content Worked Magic: With the spotlight turned to them, Zee Marathi followers flooded the Facebook page with images, recipes, videos and a plethora of user-generated content.

Recipes Hold a Special Place: Special highlights of the campaign include the culinary arts section where a special call-out for regional recipes specific to Shravan received over 14 lakh organic reach and over 61K engagement within a matter of hours. The topicality of the campaign combined with Zee Marathi's affinity among audiences proved to be a winning formula.

Shravan Prime Time Contest: A month-long watch and win contest gratified viewers for correctly answering questions related to on-air content further garnering over 1.8 lakh missed calls, 6.5 Mn reach on Facebook and 4.8 Mn reach on Instagram.

Spectacular Growth in Page Reach: Zee Marathi has seen spectacular growth in their Facebook weekly organic reach from 18.3 Mn to a whopping 68.6 Mn since July when the channel made a comeback with original content during primetime. As Maharashtra's favourite shows returned on-air, the social media handles further complemented the comeback with robust show-let campaigns as well as topical digital IPs to consistently deliver on the channel's promise to always delight its audiences.

Catch-up on the latest show updates and other interesting Marathi content onhttps://www.facebook.com/zeemarathiofficial and @ZeeMarathiOfficial on Instagram.