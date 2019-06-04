Zee Marathi's drama wins Best Theater Play Award at the Prestigious State Awards 2019

Zee Marathi's 'Hamlet' and 'Aaranyak' bag top prizes at Maharashtra State's Awards for Commercial Theatre winning a total of 15 awards including 2 for Best Theater Play. Declared by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, these prestigious awards are a rare & commendable win in the theatre industry. While these dramas have won numerous other awards, winning the State Awards is a true feather in the cap.

Venturing beyond TV, Zee Marathi entered the drama industry last year, launching a total of 7 dramas ranging across mythological, classical, children and comedy genre. These dramas have won critical as well as a commercial success thus establishing Zee Marathi as a presenter of quality dramas.

Zee Marathi's entry into the Marathi theatre space marked a step forward in attaining its ambitious philosophy - Jithe Marathi, Tithe Zee Marathi (wherever there is Marathi, there will also be Zee Marathi). Marathi theatre dramas, colloquially known as Natya, form a cornerstone of Marathi culture and hold a treasured spot in the minds of every Maharashtrian. The launch of Zee Marathi's 7 plays has already caused a renaissance for Marathi theater industry bringing back houseful shows, sold out balconies and rich storytelling.

