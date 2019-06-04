close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
zee marathi

Zee Marathi's drama wins Best Theater Play Award at the Prestigious State Awards 2019

The launch of Zee Marathi's 7 plays has caused a renaissance for Marathi theater industry bringing back houseful shows, sold out balconies and rich storytelling.

Zee Marathi&#039;s drama wins Best Theater Play Award at the Prestigious State Awards 2019

Zee Marathi's 'Hamlet' and 'Aaranyak' bag top prizes at Maharashtra State's Awards for Commercial Theatre winning a total of 15 awards including 2 for Best Theater Play. Declared by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, these prestigious awards are a rare & commendable win in the theatre industry. While these dramas have won numerous other awards, winning the State Awards is a true feather in the cap.

Venturing beyond TV, Zee Marathi entered the drama industry last year, launching a total of 7 dramas ranging across mythological, classical, children and comedy genre. These dramas have won critical as well as a commercial success thus establishing Zee Marathi as a presenter of quality dramas.

Zee Marathi's entry into the Marathi theatre space marked a step forward in attaining its ambitious philosophy - Jithe Marathi, Tithe Zee Marathi (wherever there is Marathi, there will also be Zee Marathi). Marathi theatre dramas, colloquially known as Natya, form a cornerstone of Marathi culture and hold a treasured spot in the minds of every Maharashtrian. The launch of Zee Marathi's 7 plays has already caused a renaissance for Marathi theater industry bringing back houseful shows, sold out balconies and rich storytelling.

Experience the magic of Marathi theater at its best. Book your tickets on www.bookmyshow.com.

Tags:
zee marathiMaharashtraHamletAaranyak
Next
Story

Super Dancer 3: Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani, Bindu bring retro vibes to Shilpa Shetty's show

Must Watch

PT30M13S

Mayawati confirms rift in SP-BSP alliance, asks Akhilesh Yadav to set his house in order