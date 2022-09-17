US Tennis great Andre Agassi paid tribute to retiring Roger Federer on Friday (September 16). The Swiss legend announced two days ago that he was retiring from the competitive tennis after the end of Laver Cup 2022. Since then, many congratulatory messages have come Federer's way, including those of his longest-running rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Agassi too had something to say on Federer, which sort of sumped up his career. Agassi tweeted: "Your game and spirit taught us how beautiful tennis can be played, @RogerFederer. Every moment you shared has left us all better off. Thank you, RF."

Not to forget, Agassi was in the last phase of his career when Federer came in and won many matches against him. Agassi knew what was coming for the tennis fans. His words indeed appear true for Federer was a world class player.

The 41-year-old champion replied to Agassi's beautiful tribute by saying that his words meant a lot to him.

Check out Federer and Agassi's exchange over Twitter here.

Means a lot Andre, loved our matches and miss you _ https://t.co/tvoloGOs7I — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 16, 2022

Federer and Agassi met 11 times in their career, out of which the Swiss legend won 8 times while US legend won 3. Agassi won the first 3 clashes between them, starting from 1998 Basel Switzerland. He then won US Open 2001 Round of 16 clash and final in ATP Masters 1000 Miami.

But that was that. After these 3 wins, Agassi only lost vs Federer in the next 8 occasions they played against each other. One of the most memorable clashes between them was the 2005 US Open final that Federer won, beating Agassi in 4 sets. That brought curtains on Agassi's career and there began the Federer era. He has won a total of 5 US Open titles.

Take a quick look at some unreal Roger Federe numbers here: 1526 matches. 1,251 wins. 310 weeks as No 1 player. 103 titles. 20 Grand Slam wins. 0 match retirements.