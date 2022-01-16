Australian Open 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australian Open 2022 Live in India

Fans across the globe will be entertained throughout the Australian Open 2022 with some high octane and enthralling games as World No 1 Ash Barty will attempt to become the first local player to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years while defending champion Naomi Osaka is expected to return to action and will target a fifth career major singles title.

Rafael Nadal, tied with Novak Djokovic at 20 career major singles titles, will also be competing for the first time since August and will hope to end Djokovic’s streak at Australian Open 2022.

Australian Open 2022 will see participation from top Indian players like Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza. The once-celebrated mixed doubles pair of the nation, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, will be playing in this year’s tournament and will look to make the nation proud on the international tennis arena.

This edition of the Grand Slam will also witness the 100th anniversary of women’s competition at the Australian Open. To honor this incredible feat, there will be a historic change in the schedule of the tournament. The world’s best female athletes are set to shine in prime time at the Australian Open, with both women’s semifinal matches moving to the night session.

Where will the Australian Open 2022 take place?

The Australian Open 2022 will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia.

When will Australian Open 2022 start

The Australian Open 2022 will start on January 17.

What time does the Australian Open 2022 start?

The Australian Open 2022 will start from 5.30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 live in India?

Select Australian Open 2022 tennis matches will be broadcast live on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be telecast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels. Live streaming of the Australian Open will be available on SonyLIV.

With inputs from Sony TV