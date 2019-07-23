close

Australia

Australia's Ashleigh Barty maintains top spot in unchanged WTA rankings

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ashbar96

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty continued to maintain the numero-uno spot in the latest Women`s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings which was released on Monday. 

The 23-year-old is currently standing with a total of 6, 605 points and maintains a lead of 348 points over Naomi Osaka of Japan. Barty retained the top spot in the rankings despite slumping to a 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of America's Alison Riske in the round-of-16 of Wimbledon. 

Osaka, meanwhile, made an early exit from the third major of the season, going down to Yulia Putintseva of Russia in straight sets in the opening round of Wimbledon. 

Czech's Karolina Pliskova is standing at the third place ahead of Romania's Simona Halep and Dutch tennis star Kiki Bertens in this week's unchanged top 10, Sport24 reported. 

The current WTA top 10 are as follows: 

1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 6,605 points

2. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6, 257 points

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6, 055 points

4. Simona Halep (Romania) 5, 933 points

5. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 5, 130 points

6. Petra Kvitova (Czech) 4, 785 points

7. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4, 638 points

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3, 802 points

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3, 411 points

10. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 3, 365 points

