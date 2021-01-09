Croatia's Ivo Karlovic becomes oldest ATP Tour match winner since Jimmy Connors

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest player to win an ATP Tour match. He did it by hitting 27 aces to beat seventh-seeded Pablo Andujar 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.

Karlovic, who will turn 42 on February 28, is the oldest to win on the top men’s tour since Jimmy Connors at age 42 in 1995. This was the Croatian's first win since last February.

A month shy of his 42nd (!) birthday and @ivokarlovic is still winning on the ATP Tour The 2015 champion outlasts Pablo Andujar 6-3 5-7 6-4 behind 27 aces to reach R2 in Delray Beach.#DBOpen pic.twitter.com/poATAN0Z6b — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 9, 2021

Karlovic had won the Delray Beach Open final in 2015. The Croatian had then defeated American opponent Donald Young 6-3 6-3 victory on the Florida hardcourt.

Meanwhile, in other matches eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated American Donald Young 6-3, 6-4. Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 (1), 6-3.