Croatia's Ivo Karlovic becomes oldest ATP Tour match winner since Jimmy Connors

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic did it by hitting 27 aces to beat seventh-seeded Pablo Andujar 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest player to win an ATP Tour match. (Reuters)

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest player to win an ATP Tour match. He did it by hitting 27 aces to beat seventh-seeded Pablo Andujar 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.

Karlovic, who will turn 42 on February 28, is the oldest to win on the top men’s tour since Jimmy Connors at age 42 in 1995. This was the Croatian's first win since last February. 

Karlovic had won the Delray Beach Open final in 2015. The Croatian had then defeated American opponent Donald Young 6-3 6-3 victory on the Florida hardcourt.    

Meanwhile, in other matches eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated American Donald Young 6-3, 6-4. Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 (1), 6-3. 

