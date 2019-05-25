close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Nicolas Jarry

German star Alexander Zverev battles into Geneva Open final

Zverev, whose form on clay has been patchy so far this season, takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry on Saturday in his first ATP title clash.

German star Alexander Zverev battles into Geneva Open final

Alexander Zverev continued his preparations for the French Open by sealing a hard-fought 7-5,6-7(6), 6-3 victory on Friday over Argentine Federico Delbonis to reach the Geneva Open final.

Zverev, whose form on clay has been patchy so far this season, takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry on Saturday in his first ATP title clash on the surface since last year`s Italian Open.

Jarry earlier defeated Moldova`s Radu Albot 6-3 6-4 after saving four out of five break points in the contest. The world number 75 is seeking a first tour-level trophy in his second final.

"I am very happy with the win. I am very happy to be in the final and give myself an opportunity to win a tournament here," Zverev, whose last title was at the ATP Finals in London in November, said.

"I made 15 aces so my serve was doing alright ... Delbonis beat great players on this surface already, he has done well on this surface and I think winning against him is a good win."
Zverev lost his only previous clash with Jarry in the second round of the Barcelona Open last month.

The world number five faces Australia`s John Millman in the opening round at Roland Garros, which begins on Sunday.

Tags:
Nicolas JarryAlexander ZverevBarcelona OpenATPItalian OpenFrench Open
Next
Story

Nick Kyrgios throwing chairs okay, as long he cares: Mats Wilander

Must Watch

PT4M4S

At Least 19 dead in fire at coaching centre in Surat