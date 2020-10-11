हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
French Open

Germany's Kevin Krawietz, Andreas Mies retain French Open men's doubles title

A year after becoming the first all-German team to capture a Grand Slam men`s doubles trophy in the professional era, they again shone on the Parisian clay, winning in 89 minutes.

Germany&#039;s Kevin Krawietz, Andreas Mies retain French Open men&#039;s doubles title
Image Credits: Twitter/@rolandgarros

German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies retained their French Open doubles crown as they beat Croatian Mate Pavic and Brazilian Bruno Soares 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday

The eighth seeds were clinical against the U.S. Open champions, breaking once in each set for victory and become only the fourth team to win back-to-back French Open titles.

The eighth seeds were clinical against the U.S. Open champions, breaking once in each set for victory and become only the fourth team to win back-to-back French Open titles.

It has been a remarkable year for the two Germans, not least because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the suspension of the ATP Tour for six months, depriving them of an income.

During the shutdown Mies helped deliver fruit to at-risk communities through his association with the Special Olympics while his partner stacked supermarket shelves in Munich.

"It`s hard to describe what`s going through our heads right now," 30-year-old Mies told reporters.

"It`s unbelievable. I think this achievement is even bigger than winning last year. I think to win a Grand Slam title is always big, but to defend it is even more difficult."

French OpenFrench Open 2020Kevin KrawietzAndreas MiesMate PavicBruno SoaresATP Tourtennis newsGrand Slam
