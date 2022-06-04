Poland's Iga Swiatek was born on May 31, 2001 in Warsaw. She has won two Grand Slams in her career, out of which one was in 2022 as she lifted the Roland-Garros trophy for the second time in her career. Swiatek defeated USA's Coco Gauff in the final 6-1, 6-3 in just 68 minutes to clinch the title.

Swiatek currently is World No. 1 and the 20-year-old became the 28th woman tennis player to grab the World No. 1 WTA ranking. Notably, Iga Swiatek is the first Polish woman to become World No. 1. She became World No.1 on May 4, 2022, by defeating Viktorija Golubic in the third round of the Miami Open 2022. Moreover, Swiatek went on and won the tournament and secured Indian Wells and Miami titles.

Swiatek became the youngest woman ever to win the prestigious double at the Miami Open in 2022 joining the list of Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek defeated Noami Osaka in the final 6-4, 6-0 dropping only 26 games in her six matches in Miami - it's the lowest dropped total since Martina Hingis lifted the trophy in 2001, she dropped 21.

#RolandGarros final for the second time on my journey. Grateful to be here and this time with fans on stands. Finał Rolanda Garrosa, po raz drugi w mojej karierze. Jestem bardzo wdzięczna, że mogę tu być. Na dodatek tym razem ze wsparciem kibiców na trybunach. pic.twitter.com/i99FM9gaQI — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 2, 2022

The Polish star is currently on a 35-match winning streak after the Roma titles and others she won in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart. Her current match-winning streak is the longest on the WTA tour equalling Venus Williams' record in 2000.

She won her first professional tournament in 2016 and secured a WTA Tour-level title until Roland-Garros 2020. Swiatek won a prolific junior, girl's double at Roland Garros 2020 and before that the Wimbledon in 2018. In Paris (2020), Swiatek became a Grand Slam champion for the first time defeating World No. 1 Simona Halep in the fourth round and Sofia Kenin in the final.

In 2021, Swiatek got her first hard-court title (Adelaide Open) beating Belinda Bencic in the final 6-2, 6-2. Moreover, Swiatek has WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Miami, Indian Wells, Stuttgart and Rome. Now, she is the leading player on the women's tours.

Iga Swiatek stats

Current Rank - 1

Grand Slams - 2

Singles Titles - 8