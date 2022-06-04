Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2022, beats Coco Gauff in final

Poland's Iga Swiatek won the French Open women`s singles title by beating American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final on Saturday. World number one Swiatek claimed her second Grand Slam title, she had won at Roland Garros in 2020.

The victory on Court Philippe Chatrier against the 18-year-old Gauff, who was playing her first Grand Slam final, extended Swiatek`s winning run to 35 matches.

Swiatek, seen as an overwhelming favourite for victory before the start of the claycourt major, broke Gauff`s service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first match point in an hour and eight minutes.

More to follow...