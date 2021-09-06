हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Leander Paes

Kim Sharma makes relationship status OFFICIAL with Leander Paes, check romantic post here

When Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were sighted vacationing together, relationship rumours began to circulate. In July this year, the couple went on vacation to Goa.

Kim Sharma makes relationship status OFFICIAL with Leander Paes, check romantic post here
Indian tennis legend Leander Paes (left) with Bollywood star Kim Sharma. (Source: Instagram)

It is no secret that Indian tennis legend Leander Paes has been dating Bollywood actress Kim Sharma for a while now. On Sunday (September 5), Kim Sharma made this relationship official with a romantic post on her Instagram account. The actress shared a photo of herself with Leander Paes on her Instagram account.

Kim Sharma can be seen facing the camera while Leander looks at her lovingly.  She added a ‘nazar’ amulet emoji and a pair kissing emoji to the shot.

Check out this romantic picture here…

When Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were sighted vacationing together, relationship rumours began to circulate. In July this year, the couple went on vacation to Goa. They’ve made a lot of appearances together since then.

Paes, who has represented India in record seven Olympic Games – between 1992 and 2016 – was rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Kim Sharma. Social media was abuzz when cozy pictures of Paes and Kim emerged from a Goa restaurant. The Indian doubles specialist will not be heading to Tokyo Olympics this year as he officially retired from tennis after the end of 2020.

A restaurant-bar in Goa outed Leander and Kim as dating. Pictures shared by ‘Pousada By The Beach’ showed the tennis champion and actor enjoying a meal together. Another picture, also shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account, showed the two. The post was captioned, “Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach.”

Take a look at the photos of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes from Goa

Paes and Kim have both been in past relationships. Paes was previously married to Rhea Pillai also rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary in the past, while Kim Sharma was most recently in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Leander Paeskim sharma
Next
Story

US Open 2021: Teen Leylah Fernandez knocks out another champion to reach quarters

Must Watch

PT23M

Sunday Ki Badi Story: Heavy fighting is underway in Afghanistan's Panjshir valley