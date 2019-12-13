हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Marcos Baghdatis

Marcos Baghdatis returns as Elina Svitolina coaching consultant

Baghdatis, who finished runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, brought the curtain down on his career after losing in the second round at Wimbledon.

Marcos Baghdatis returns as Elina Svitolina coaching consultant

Marcos Baghdatis, who ended his playing career earlier this year, is returning to tennis as a coaching consultant for Elina Svitolina, the women`s world number six has said.

"Starting now, Marcos will be part of my team in the role of consultant coach, alongside my current coach Andy Bettles," Ukraine`s Svitolina said on Instagram.

"I`m very excited to announce this news and I`m confident his strong experience will add value to my game. With such a great coaching team, I have set high objectives for 2020."

Baghdatis, who finished runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, brought the curtain down on his career after losing in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old Cypriot confirmed the collaboration on Twitter https://twitter.com/marcosbaghdatis/status/1204746787187232768.

"I am so glad to announce the next chapter of my life and look forward to coaching a great athlete and super tennis player No. 6 ranked WTA player Elina Svitolina," he said.

"I want to thank Elina for putting her trust in me. Let`s do this!" 

