Marcos Baghdatis returns as Elina Svitolina coaching consultant

Marcos Baghdatis, who ended his playing career earlier this year, is returning to tennis as a coaching consultant for Elina Svitolina, the women`s world number six has said.

"Starting now, Marcos will be part of my team in the role of consultant coach, alongside my current coach Andy Bettles," Ukraine`s Svitolina said on Instagram.

"I`m very excited to announce this news and I`m confident his strong experience will add value to my game. With such a great coaching team, I have set high objectives for 2020."

Baghdatis, who finished runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, brought the curtain down on his career after losing in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old Cypriot confirmed the collaboration on Twitter https://twitter.com/marcosbaghdatis/status/1204746787187232768.

"I am so glad to announce the next chapter of my life and look forward to coaching a great athlete and super tennis player No. 6 ranked WTA player Elina Svitolina," he said.

"I want to thank Elina for putting her trust in me. Let`s do this!"