US Open

Naomi Osaka downs Jennifer Brady to reach U.S. Open final

Image Credits: Twitter/@naomiosaka

Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3 victory over big-hitting Jennifer Brady on Thursday.

Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka`s firepower allowed her to get by the American 28th seed in a high-quality match.

Fourth seed Osaka, who two years ago in New York won the first of two consecutive Grand Slam titles, fired 35 winners, and had 17 unforced errors inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka`s victory ended a splendid U.S. Open run for Brady, whose previous best Grand Slam performances came in 2017 when she reached the fourth round in Melbourne and New York.

Up next for Osaka will be either third seed Serena Williams or former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

