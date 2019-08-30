Naomi Osaka overcomes Magda Linette challenge to reach US Open third round

World number one Naomi Osaka continued her title defence at the US Open with a straight sets victory over in-form Magda Linette of Poland in the second round of the tournament at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday.

The Japanese tennis star faced three points to fall behind a double break in the second set before she rebounded strongly, smashed 12 winners to clinch a 6-2, 6-4 win over Linette in the second round of the women's singles event that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

It was Osaka's second win over Linette in a major this year. The Japanese tennis star had earlier defeated Linette in the opening round of this year's Australian Open in January.

Following the win, Osaka said that she played really well throughout the match and managed to adjust herself whenever she was going wrong.

"I feel like I had my moments where I played really well.Of course, there were moments that I didn't play as well as I wanted to. But I think the main thing for me was that I was able to adjust whenever I figured out something was going wrong, so I think I'm heading in the right direction," the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Osaka as saying,

The world number one further said that there was an added comfort level during the clash, considering the fact that she had played Linette twice before.

"One of the biggest things when I play her is just knowing that she likes to play consistent, and she moves pretty well - so I just try to get her moving and... assert myself," she added.

Osaka will now square off with Cori Gauff of America in the third round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Simona Halep suffered a major blow as she knocked out of the US Open after going down against America's Taylor Townsend in a three-set thriller of the second round.

After comfortably winning the opening set, Halep failed to continue her momentum and went down fighting against Townsend 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 in a thrilling second-round match to bow out of the event.