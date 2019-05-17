close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Italian Open

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Italian Open quarters with hand injury

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to face sixth seed Kiki Bertens after coming through two matches on Thursday in the rain-affected tournament but said she was forced to withdraw due to pain and swelling at the base of her thumb.

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Italian Open quarters with hand injury
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

World number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Italian Open quarter-finals on Friday with a right thumb injury, casting doubts over her participation in this month`s French Open.

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to face sixth seed Kiki Bertens after coming through two matches on Thursday in the rain-affected tournament but said she was forced to withdraw due to pain and swelling at the base of her thumb.

"I woke up this morning and couldn`t really move my thumb," Osaka told reporters. "I tried to practise and grip my racket but I couldn`t, and I kept feeling this pain when I tried to move my hand in different directions."

"Right now I`m... in between sad and disappointed because I really wanted to play my match today. For me, it was sort of a test to play against Kiki because she`s playing really well and I wanted to see how well I could do today."

"I didn`t feel anything yesterday. That`s why I`m kind of confused right now because I literally woke up in the morning and couldn`t move my thumb. So I was like, maybe I slept on it and maybe it will go away, but it didn`t."

Tags:
Italian OpenNaomi OsakaFrench OpenJapanKiki Bertens
Next
Story

Unfiltered Nick Kyrgios rips into Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal in podcast

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Can't forgive Pragya Thakur on Godse remark says PM Modi