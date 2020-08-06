हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios says 'slim to no chance' of playing French Open

Kyrgios is no fan of clay or the French Open, which has been postponed from its usual May-June dates to a September start due to the pandemic.

Nick Kyrgios says &#039;slim to no chance&#039; of playing French Open
Image Credits: Twitter/@NickKyrgios

Australia`s Nick Kyrgios said on Thursday he is unlikely to play at the French Open due to concerns about COVID-19.

Kyrgios, who on Sunday announced his withdrawal from the U.S. Open, told Australian television he planned to wait until it was safer to return to the tour.

"It`s a very slim chance I`ll play in Europe. Almost slim to none, to be honest," the 25-year-old told Channel Nine.

"I`m going to use this (time) to stay home, train, be with my family, be with my friends and I`m just going to act responsibly, and wait till I think there`s better circumstances to play."

Kyrgios is no fan of clay or the French Open, which has been postponed from its usual May-June dates to a September start due to the pandemic.

Last year, he said the French Open "sucks" before pulling out of the tournament, citing sickness.

The Aug. 13-Sept. 13 U.S. Open, which will be played without spectators, has been hit with a number of high-profile withdrawals including Australian women`s world number one Ash Barty and men`s world number two Rafa Nadal.

Canberra-based Kyrgios said it was an easy decision to pull out of the Grand Slam in New York.

"But even with the (Black Lives Matter) movement and the whole protests and that type of stuff going on over there, I just don`t think at the moment it`s the correct time to go ahead with sport, in my opinion," he said.

A fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne has raised questions about whether the Australian Open can be held in January, with the city undergoing a second lockdown.

Organisers are planning for it to go ahead, without fans if necessary, but Kyrgios was unconvinced.

"With the pandemic in Melbourne, I heard on the radio today I think 700 new cases, we reached new heights in deaths," he said.

"I`m not sure the Australian Open will go on." 

Tags:
Nick KyrgiosFrench OpenTennisGrand SlamAustralia Open
Next
Story

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova knocked out by Fiona Ferro at Palermo Open
  • 19,64,536Confirmed
  • 40,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M16S

TV Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai