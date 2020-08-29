हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Novak Djokovic

Western and Southern Open: Novak Djokovic edges Roberto Bautista Agut to set up final with Milos Raonic

The World No.1 overcame a sore neck to beat Bautista Agut in a tough semi-final encounter; Djokovic set-up a finals date with big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic 

Western and Southern Open: Novak Djokovic edges Roberto Bautista Agut to set up final with Milos Raonic
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sore neck and an early scare to defeat Spain`s Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(0) in the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday, setting up a showpiece match against Canadian Milos Raonic.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner fired off 14 aces to keep his 2020 unbeaten streak alive, extending his record to 22-0 with his latest victory at Flushing Meadows, which is temporary host to the fan-less tournament amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Djokovic, who has been struggling with a neck injury and received assistance from a tournament physio in the second set, held on to prevail in the third set as his opponent forced the match into a tiebreak.

He will next take on Raonic, who harnessed his monster serve to upset Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 6-3 in their semi-final clash, launching 12 aces and winning 90% of his first serves to earn a spot in his 22nd final.

The Canadian faces long odds to beat Djokovic, who has triumphed in all 10 of their previous meetings.

"I`m moving much better than I definitely have in recent years," he told reporters. "I`m able to play more on my terms and quicker in the points."

The pair meet on Saturday in the final of the tune-up event for the U.S. Open, with the Grand Slam starting on Monday.

Tags:
Novak DjokovicWestern and Southern OpenMilos RaonicRoberto Bautista AgutUS Open 2020
Next
Story

Novak Djokovic, Vasek Pospisil look to form new Professional Tennis Players Association
  • 34,63,972Confirmed
  • 62,550Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Siddharth Pithani told to the CBI the untold Truth!