Roger Federer set for clay court return with Madrid Open

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is all set to make a return to clay court after more than two years with this year's Madrid Open in May.

Confirming the news, tournament director Feliciano Lopez stressed that Federer is one of the best players of all time and, therefore, his return to Madrid is a gift for them.

“Federer is one of the best players of all time, it’s no secret.We are happy because his return to Madrid is a gift to the tournament, but above all the fans will be able to see a unique player in the Caja Magica," the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Lopez as saying.

"Having the Swiss player back on clay with [Novak] Djokovic and [Rafael] Nadal is going to be unmissable," he added.

Echoing similar views, Madrid Open's president Manolo Santana said that the 37-year-old Swiss star's presence would make this year's tournament 'special'.

"It doesn’t matter that he’s 37 because he still has that unmistakable class; the innate talent that has made him one of the best of all time. Being able to enjoy his tennis is something that no fan of the sport should miss," he added.

In recent years, Federer has missed the clay-court seasons in its entirety, including the second major of the season--French Open, in order to boost up his preparation for his all-time favourite grass-court season.

Federer played his last clay-court tournament in May 2016 when he lost to Dominic Thiem in the third round of the International BNL d'Italia in Rome.

Meanwhile, the Madrid Open is slated to take place from May 3 to May 12.