Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska promises to donate prize money after Lyon Open final loss to Zhang Shuai

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska draped her country's flag around her shoulders after the match and promised to donate her prize money to aid efforts following Russia's invasion. She also said thanks to every single person who is supporting her country.

Ukraine&#039;s Dayana Yastremska promises to donate prize money after Lyon Open final loss to Zhang Shuai
Ukraine's tennis player Dayana Yastremska (Source: Twitter)

Dayana Yastremska's unexpected run to the Lyon Open final ended in defeat on Sunday (March 6) but the Ukrainian said she would donate her prize money towards aid efforts following Russia's invasion of her country 10 days ago. Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles, fled Ukraine with her younger sister with help from their parents just days after the invasion began on Feb. 24. She said she spent two nights in an underground parking lot before they fled.

The 21-year-old took the first set against Zhang Shuai before losing 3-6 6-3 6-4 to the eighth seed, who came back from 4-2 down in the decider to clinch the title.

"The prize money I earn here I'm going to give to the Ukrainian Foundation to support Ukraine," Yastremska, who draped her country's flag around her shoulders, said at the trophy presentation.

"If Ukrainian people are watching me, I want to say 'you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit, and I tried to fight for Ukraine'. I want to say thanks to every single person for standing by Ukraine."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

