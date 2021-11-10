Travel to relax and enjoy, says James Meeker, travel buff and photojournalist

Traveling is one of those irresistible things that can create bitter-sweet memories for you. Except for being a crazy enthusiast traveling for exploration, many other people pursue it to give their body a chance, relief from day-to-day hassle. If you are one of them who find solace in a different land, comfort in international cuisines, and love via long travels then consider reading this article.

James Meeker, a travel buff, and a photojournalist shared some thrilling pictures on his Instagram, accentuating the splendid views of Australia. Capturing the alluring sceneries also introduced him to an opportunity to the lesser-known places.

Instantly after an abrupt epiphany that James determined to abandon the comforts of his house and follow an adventurous life. He soon sold off everything and left his house to commence his first venture.

Instead of pursuing the predictable ways of the expedition, James agreed to travel throughout Australia to appreciate the culture better and meet the most fascinating folks. Though every excursion has given him tons of memories and various breakthroughs, James could not be more delighted to scheme his subsequent trip.

From his recent trip to Australia, we have gathered some of the exciting spots that you may find interesting to visit.

1. Hillwood berries

This private land owned by a family is one of the best places to visit. Fresh berries contained in farmland give you the best time of your life. You are allowed to handpick them and savor the deliciousness they present. The farm also has a cafe, where you can sit and relax to enjoy the tranquility of the place.

2. Pentridge

If you are a history enthusiast you would be delighted to visit this place. After serving as one of the top prisons of colonial times for 150 years in Australia, Pentridge is now owned privately with restricted exploration. This prison sheltered numerous criminals of Australia, giving it the darkness, it needed. It is the perfect place to explore and learn about colonial architecture, punishments, laws, etc.

3. Bay of fire

The boulders of this beach are covered with orange lichens that create flame structures on them. The place is covered with white sand and clear water, giving you a perfect spot to relax and chill. Catch the sunset and walk on the beaches to experience the most exciting evening.

