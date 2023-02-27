Delhi: 6 Insta-Worthy Cafes Which Should Be On Your Feed

Cafes In Delhi: The capital city of India, Delhi, has everything one can ever ask for. From street shopping to having all the cuisines one can ever imagine, Delhi has got it all. Delhi has seen a rise in cafes in the past few years and has been the talk of the town. Be it rooftop cafes, lake view cafes, bars, or lounges, Delhi has got you covered. From having themed cafes to offering food in a unique style, Delhi has everything you need. Talking about food, Delhi offers the best of everything, from food to ambiance, where one can spend time with their loved ones and get really cool insta-worthy pictures.

Here’s A List Of Must-Visit Insta-Worthy Cafes In Delhi

Diggin

Talking about insta-worthy cafes, one can never miss the most insta-worthy cafe in the national capital. Apart from offering delicious cuisines, Diggin offers a beautiful ambiance that makes every penny worth it. It has outlets in CP and other areas and is a go-to place for Delhiites.

Breakin Brew

Are any breaking bad fans out there? This is the place for you. Breakin Brew is a themed cafe based on the famous American web series Breaking bad. This themed cafe will make you feel like you were a part of the web series quite literally. From having live performances, to match screenings, this cafe is a perfect place to hangout with your friends and family. The cafe is based in East Delhi’s Karkardooma.

Also read: The Most Romantic Outdoor Locations in Delhi for the Perfect V-Day Surprise

Tera Vita

Taking all the pinks to another level, this cafe in South Delhi is all for the Gram. This dreamy cotton-candy-like restaurant has stunning wall art, along with plush seating and beautiful interiors which will make you want to pay a visit again. The menu offers Italian and continental food along with relishing cocktails of your choice. So if you are thinking about where to go while in South Delhi, do explore this cafe in GK.

Dramz

Planning to ask your partner out but can’t decide on a place? What could be better than having a monument in the background which gives you all the Bollywood feels? Yes, you read that right. Based in the neighbourhood of South Delhi, Mehrauli, Dramz is one of the most romantic places for dinner dates and meetups.

Mia Bella

One of the most beautiful rooftop cafes is situated in the Hauz Khas village with a beautiful fort and lakeside view. This is another go-to place for dates, romantic dinners, and insta-worthy pictures.

Cafe Wink

This glass-walled cafe is known for its Italian cuisine and offers a cutesy interior with elegant lighting. Pastas are worth trying here and it is one of the best cafes the national capital has.