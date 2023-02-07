The Most Romantic Outdoor Locations in Delhi for the perfect V-Day Surprise

1. Dramz Whiskey Bar and Lounge

Dramz is one of the best restaurants in Delhi because besides its fantastic food, outstanding cocktails, and stunning views of the Qutub Minar, to name just a few of its many appealing qualities.

Address: 1580/1, KD Marg, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 3500/- (Approx)

2. The Sky High

The Sky High is a rooftop restaurant that offers stunning city views and is a wonderful location for a special Valentine's Day dinner. The restaurant, one of the most well-known in Delhi, offers a wide selection of Italian, Continental, and North Indian cuisines on its extensive menu.

Address: C-306, A-307, T-101 & 102, 3rd Floor, Ansal Plaza Mall, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2700/- (Approx)

3. Music & Mountainside Hillside Cafe

This cafe, which lives up to its name, takes you to the mountaintop with its charming atmosphere and rustic wooden furnishings. Couples wishing to spend quality time together over a candlelit dinner would love the cafe.

Address: M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 2500/- (Approx)

4. Diggin

If you are a student at South Delhi's South Campus, you have likely heard about Diggin, which is right across the street from Gargi College. The decor of the restaurant, which also features alfresco dining and is ideal for a date during the beautiful weather of February, includes red brick walls, cosy seats, plenty of plants, fairy lights, and aesthetically pleasing lamposts.

Address: Shop 1 & 2, SRI Fort Road, Anand Lok, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1400/- (Approx)

4. Solasta- Cafe, Lounge and Restaurant

The beautiful cafe with a stunning interior offers distinct seating spaces ranging from cabana, swings and sofa seatings. It looks like a film movie set with great food and is the perfect setting for a Valentine's Day date or even a proposal.

Address: Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana

Cost For Two: INR 1000-1200 (Approx)

5. Dream Catchers Cafe, Champa Gali

Every corner of this cafe is picture-perfect. Looks even more beautiful when the weather is cloudy in addition to delicious food. Just like the name you can catch your partner's favourite wish for a memorable date night.

Address: Khasra#258, Westend Marg, Behind Kuldeep House, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Lane#3, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 700 (Approx)

6. The Big Tree Cafe

A perfect, serene café away from the city's hustle and bustle. Beautiful outdoor setting with live music playing in the background! This beautiful location is a dreamy cafe for a beautiful date night on Valentine's Day.

Address: Dayal Farms, opposite Paras Quartier, Gwal Pahari, Gurugram, Haryana

Cost For Two: INR 1,200/- (approx.)