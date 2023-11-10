Singles' Day 2023: Top 3 Preferred Destinations Of Indians For Solo Travel

On November 11 every year, Singles Day is observed worldwide. The idea for Singles Day had originated at China's Nanjing University back in 1993, and it was originally called "Bachelor's Day." It was seen as a counter to Valentine's Day where people celebrated their single status and even today, many people treat themselves with gifts and presents, while also organising social gatherings and parties. Ahead of Singles Day 2023, online travel agency Agoda has curated a list of solo travel destinations.

“Going on a solo trip is arguably one of the best gifts one can give oneself. Whether it is to explore new cultures, make new friends, or reconnect with those across the globe, going on a trip alone often requires stepping out of one’s comfort zone. But those who set out on an adventure of their own are usually rewarded with the creation of the most special memories,” shares Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda.

Three Preferred Solo Travel Destinations For Indians

Around Asia Pacific, the top three consist of Tokyo, Japan in first, Bangkok, Thailand in second, and Seoul, South Korea in third, according to Agoda survey. For India, these were the top three destinations:

1. Bangkok, Thailand

The fact that it is one of the world’s most accessible destinations for solo travellers remains Bangkok's USP. Thailand’s capital is welcoming to solo travellers on any budget, but being the home of hostel-packed Kao San Road, Bangkok is sure to be on the travel itinerary for backpackers. Making new friends is easy here, thanks to the friendly locals and the abundance of fellow solo travellers anywhere across the city. During the daytime, there’s lots to explore, like the Grand Palace, the famous Chatuchak weekend market, or the arty and chaotic alleys of Chinatown.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ranked at number 2, the glittering skyline of Dubai is sure to attract any kind of traveller. Solo adventurers are in for a great time with a seemingly never-ending list of things to do: Shop till you drop in one of the malls or a bazaar, go dune bashing in the desert, visit the world’s tallest building the Burj Khalifa, or meet locals and fellow travellers during frequently hosted quiz nights in one of the pubs. And after all that, there’s always the beach for some well-deserved relaxation.

3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Known for its warm hospitality, Kuala Lumpur is a haven for solo adventurers. With its mix of modern skyscrapers and historical treasures, there's something for everyone. The city's bustling street food stalls, vibrant markets, and iconic Petronas Twin Towers provide ample opportunities to go out and explore during the day. And you can even go on a hike within the city’s KL Forest Eco Park. At night, it will be a breeze to make new friends in the popular Changkat Bukit Bintang nightlife scene.

(Ranks are based on Agoda bookings made between mid-April and mid-October 2023, by solo travellers checking in on Fridays and Saturdays. )