1.43 crore COVID vaccine doses given to people above 45 years in UP, 20,000 oxygen concentrators supplied

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that nearly 1.43 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to people above 45 years of age across the state.

The chief minister also said that nearly 2,65,745 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to those between the 18-45 age bracket. The Chief Minister informed that the state government has so far provided 20,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and COVID care centers across the state.

प्रदेश में 1.43 करोड़ टीके 45 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को और 2,65,745 टीके 18-45 वर्ष के लोगों को अभी तक लगाए गए हैं। दूर दराज के केंद्रों की आवश्यकता के लिए हम लोगों ने प्रदेश के अंदर अब तक 20,000 से अधिक ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर उपलब्ध कराए हैं: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री pic.twitter.com/R0v5tz9Qvo — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 13, 2021

The chief minister made these remarks during a visit to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) that has seen a number of faculty members losing their lives to Covid-19. He is the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister to do so.

The chief minister took stock of the arrangements made to prevent corona infection and held discussions with vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, and other officials.

Two days ago, CM Adityanath had spoken to the vice-chancellor on phone and had expressed his concern over Covid deaths, including 16 serving and 18 retired faculty members, on the campus.

He had assured all possible assistance in terms of medicines and oxygen cylinders for Covid treatment. According to an official release, the chief minister also inquired about activities in the university.

The Aligarh Muslim University was established in 1920 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and became a central university in 1921. CM Adityanath will travel to Agra and Mathura later in the day to review the Covid situation there. He will hold meetings with district officials and issue necessary instructions.

The CM also said that the UP government has started making efforts to curb the spread of deadly `Black Fungus` at its initial stage.

