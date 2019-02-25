हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP Board exam

17 sent to judicial custody for aiding mass-copying during board exam in UP

Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides from the centre.

17 sent to judicial custody for aiding mass-copying during board exam in UP
File photo

Muzaffarnagar: Seventeen people have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of aiding mass-copying at an exam centre here during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations.
The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, arrested during a Special Task Force raid were produced in a local court here Sunday.

The alleged mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper Saturday when the Special Task Force raided the examination centre upon a tipoff.

Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides from the centre.

 

