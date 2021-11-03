हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zika virus

6 IAF personnel among 25 new cases of Zika virus, total tally touches 36

A high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station.

6 IAF personnel among 25 new cases of Zika virus, total tally touches 36
Image used for representational purpose

Kanpur: Twenty-five people, including six Indian Air Force personnel, on Wednesday tested positive for Zika virus here, pushing the number of infected persons to 36 in the district. District Magistrate Vishak G said among the fresh cases, 14 are women.

Six IAF personnel have also contracted the infection, he said. The DM said the health department had collected blood samples of 586 people on Sunday and these were sent to the Lucknow's KGMU for testing.
Twenty-five samples tested positive for Zika virus, he said.

To check the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Health officials have been asked to strengthen their surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing.

"We advise the local people not to panic regarding the sudden spurt in Zika virus cases," he said. A high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station, said another official.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes. An IAF personnel from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for Zika virus on October 23, following which the Union Health Ministry had sent a high-level multidisciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zika virusKanpurUttar PradeshIAF
Next
Story

Covid-19 vaccination drive needs to be taken door-to-door now: Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT25M17S

T20 World Cup 2021: India Afghanistan match crucial for India