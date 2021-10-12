Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly election, BJP top leaders met to discuss poll strategy

New Delhi: With less than six months left to 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met to hold discussions on the party`s strategy for the upcoming polls|. The BJP leadership discussed party`s election agenda and also spoke of expanding the organisation`s work.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state chief Swantantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were present in the meeting. The meeting was held at the party's previous headquarters at 11 Ashok Road.

The BJP has prepared a presentation listing out the welfare schemes that the government has initiated and needed to be conveyed to the voters. The BJP has also decided to various public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and increase its presence at the booth level. The party also held deliberations on the farmers` protest and on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Key highlights of meeting:

1. Election Strategy for UP

2. Election schedule for the upcoming days

3. Outline of the BJP's electoral program

4. Public meeting of top party leaders in state

5. Election Campaign Strategy

6. Discussion on feedback taken from MLA, MP and party members in Lucknow

7. Preparation for holding social conference in UP

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda are likely to visit the state in coming days. PM Modi is likely to visit Kushinagar on October 20 while Amit Shah may participate in a program in Kanpur. JP Nadda may attend an event in Gorakhpur.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won by a landslide caoturing 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With ANI inputs)

