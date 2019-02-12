Akhilesh Yadav stopped at Lucknow airport, SP chief says UP government scared of him

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday stopped Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the Lucknow airport while he was on his way to Prayagraj. Yadav was heading to the city to attend a student union function at the Allahabad University.

Yadav lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and said that they are scared of him. The state government is so scared of me going to the swearing-in ceremony of a student leader that I am being stopped at the Lucknow airport, he tweeted in Hindi.

एक छात्र नेता के शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम से सरकार इतनी डर रही है कि मुझे लखनऊ हवाई-अड्डे पर रोका जा रहा है! pic.twitter.com/eaNrUQX1SX — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 12, 2019

He also tweeted: "I was prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders. Currently detained at Lucknow airport. It is clear how frightened the govt is by the oath ceremony of a student leader. The BJP knows that youth of our great country will not tolerate this injustice anymore!

Yadav has repeatedly hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Adityanath government as politics heats up ahead of the Lok Sabha election. In January, the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had forged an alliance to oust the BJP from coming to power at the Centre. He has been saying that many small regional players were part of the SP-BSP alliance and all other parties should come together to defeat the BJP.

"In this alliance which we have with the BSP, you know that even the Congress is also there. We have given three seats to RLD. Nishad Party has also been included because we have jointly contested the elections in the past. Peace Party has also have supported us. "In the coming days some parties will support us in the Lok Sabha while some parties will be with us in the Vidhan Sabha elections," he had said.

Among all states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats, thus plays a crucial role in the government formation at the Centre.