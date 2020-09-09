Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram, will have international status

Ayodhya: The proposed airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will have an international status.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

"The government believes that there will be huge tourist traffic - both domestic and international - in Ayodhya when the construction of a grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said that a proposal for granting international status to the airport will soon be prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities.

Sources said that a survey for the landing of larger aircraft has already been done in May.

"The Yogi government has approved a sum of Rs 525 crore for the airport construction and a sum of Rs 300 crore has already been spent. The process of acquiring more land for the project is underway," Uttar Pradesh Minister for Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi said.