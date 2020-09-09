हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram, will have international status

The proposed airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will have an international status.

Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram, will have international status
Image for representational use only

Ayodhya: The proposed airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will have an international status.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

"The government believes that there will be huge tourist traffic - both domestic and international - in Ayodhya when the construction of a grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said that a proposal for granting international status to the airport will soon be prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities.

Sources said that a survey for the landing of larger aircraft has already been done in May.

"The Yogi government has approved a sum of Rs 525 crore for the airport construction and a sum of Rs 300 crore has already been spent. The process of acquiring more land for the project is underway," Uttar Pradesh Minister for Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi said.

