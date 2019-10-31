Bareilly: Over-speeding truck rams into van; 8 killed, several injured, driver flees scene

New Delhi: At least eight persons were killed and four others sustained injuries after a truck rammed into a van on Bhuta and Bisalpur road in Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, five members of a family were killed in the mishap that took place on Wednesday evening at around 6:30 pm near Kailash river bridge.

The police said that the accident took place when the over-speeding truck collided head-on with the van after which both the vehicles fell into a gorge. Following the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot. Late in the evening, DM and SSP arrived at the spot to inspect the scene. The officers also visited the hospitals to meet the injured.

Among those killed were four women, two men and two children. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Yunus, Ajmat B aka Chunni, Rahmat B, Isma, Shiba, Saba and Hussain.

The bodies of all the victims have been moved to a hospital for post-mortem examinations while the injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical aid. As per reports, all the three injured are said to be in a critical state.