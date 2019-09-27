close

BJP

BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh defeats SP's Manoj Prajapati to win Hamirpur bypoll

Yuvraj Singh polled a total of 74,500 votes while Manoj Prajapati of the Samajwadi Party got 57,300 votes. 

Hamirpur: The BJP on Friday won the Hamirpur assembly by-poll in Uttar Pradesh, counting for which was held on Friday.

BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh polled a total of 74,500 votes while Manoj Prajapati of the Samajwadi Party got 57,300 votes. The BJP won the seat with a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Mayawati's BSP came third and the Congress stood fourth in the by-election.

Polling for this by-election was held on September 23. 

The Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 per cent voting, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case in May this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated party workers for the victory and thanked the people of Hamirpur.

