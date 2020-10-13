CBI team reaches Hathras to collect case records from UP police

New Delhi: A day after registering a case regarding the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman, a CBI team reached Hathras on Tuesday to collect all documents in the case from the Uttar Pradesh Police, including an SIT set up by the state government.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, the case Investigating Officer along with some agency officials will collect the medical reports related to the woman hailing from Boolgarhi village as part of the agency`s probe.

Central Bureau of Investigation team reaches #HathrasIncident site. pic.twitter.com/3xM88eEb23 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2020

A large number of policemen had been deployed at the Hathras ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation team's arrival.

Police personnel deployed at #HathrasIncident site ahead of Central Bureau of Investigation team's arrival. pic.twitter.com/1qm4tWcqnU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2020

The CBI registered a case on Sunday under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a day after it received a central notification issued on a request by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Live TV

The agency said that it had constituted a special team to probe the case, which led to the widespread criticism of the state government after the victim was hurriedly cremated by Hathras police on the intervening night of September 29-30.

The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. She had said she was gang-raped at her village by four upper-caste men on September 14.

In a related incident, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to question four alleged activists of the controversial Kerala-based outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the horrific Hathras gang-rape case.

These four suspected PFI activists were arrested by the UP Police from Mathura while they were going to Hathras from Delhi on Monday. According to the sources, the ED officials will grill them inside the Mathura jail.